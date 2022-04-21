State Supreme Court appoints Isaf as Fifth Circuit judge

PARIS — The Illinois Supreme Court has announced the appointment of Edgar County State's Attorney Mark Isaf as a resident circuit judge for that county in the Fifth Judicial Circuit.

Isaf is being appointed to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Steven Garst in January. The appointment takes effect on June 1 and will conclude on Dec. 5, when the vacancy will be filled by the winner of the November 2022 general election. Isaf is currently running unopposed for that seat. The Fifth Circuit encompasses Clark, Coles, Cumberland, Edgar, and Vermilion counties.

State Supreme Court Justice David Overstreet said in a press release that he welcomes Isaf to the bench and looks forward to his participation in the judicial community.

"The citizens of Edgar County have shown their confidence in Mr. Isaf by electing him as Edgar County state’s attorney for the past 12 years," Overstreet said. "I know he will bring a well-rounded approach to the bench from the time he has spent as a member of the bar and his civic volunteer duties.”

Isaf previously worked at Asher, Smith, & Isaf for 15 years. He is a past chair of the Illinois Workers Compensation Advisory Board, past president of the Edgar County Bar Association, and temporary member of the Supreme Court criminal case jury instruction committee. He has also served as a special assistant attorney general in Illinois Department of Transportation eminent domain cases.

“It is an honor and a privilege to receive this appointment from the Illinois Supreme Court and Justice Overstreet,” Isaf said. “I look forward to the challenge of the new role as resident circuit judge and further serving the residents of Edgar County.”

Isaf earned his bachelor's from Hamilton College and his law degree from the Northern Illinois University College of Law.

