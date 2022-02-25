 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Stewardson man sentenced to prison following sexual abuse conviction

SHELBYVILLE — A Stewardson man has been sentenced to four years in prison in connection with the aggravated criminal sexual abuse of two children.

Shelby County State's Attorney Nichole Kroncke said in a news release that Christopher Chiovari, 42, was charged in 2019 with committing acts of sexual conduct with two minor children by inappropriately touching them.

He was sentenced to prison after a contested hearing in which recorded interviews of the victims were played and a victim impact statement prepared by the victims' mother was read. 

Chiovari stated to a deputy during an interrogation that his conduct was "crazy and disturbing," but he proclaimed his innocence at the sentencing hearing and requested a term of probation citing medical ailments. 

Kroncke said Chiovari's actions were abhorrent and would likely have a lifetime impact on the two children he chose to victimize. For those reasons, a prison sentence was warranted. 

Christopher Chiovari.jpg

Chiovari
