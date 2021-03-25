 Skip to main content
Taylorville man charged with reckless homicide in connection with fatal accident in Moultrie County
Taylorville man charged with reckless homicide in connection with fatal accident in Moultrie County

SULLIVAN — A Taylorville man has been charged with reckless homicide in connection with an accident that killed a motorcyclist in Moultrie County in August.

Dylan M. Tucker, 25, faces the charge that accuses him speeding and disobeying a stop sign when he caused the accident that killed Michael Castilli.

A news release from the Moultrie County State’s Attorney’s Office said Tucker was arrested Wednesday and is scheduled for a court appearance on April 26.

The accident occurred Aug. 19 at a rural intersection in northern Moultrie County.

The news release said Tucker was speeding and failed to stop at the intersection and collided with the motorcycle Castilli, 52, of Lovington, was driving.

Tucker was initially issued a traffic citation for disobeying a stop sign, but that was dismissed in favor of the felony reckless homicide charge, the release said.

In the release, Moultrie County State’s Attorney Tracy Weaver said the reckless homicide charge resulted after Illinois State Police completed their investigation of the accident.

