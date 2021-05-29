 Skip to main content
Taylorville shooting victim identified
Taylorville shooting victim identified

TAYLORVILLE — The Christian County coroner released the name of the shooting victim who died May 27 on the Taylorville square.

Alter E. Ivy II, 17, of Taylorville was identified as the victim by coroner Amy C. Winans.

Ivy was pronounced dead at 10:30 p.m. Thursday at the Taylorville Memorial Hospital Emergency Room. An autopsy was done Saturday. Preliminary results indicate that Ivy died of a single gunshot wound.

The investigation continues by Taylorville Police, Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services, and the Christian County Coroner’s Office.

Christian County State's Attorney Mike Havera filed three counts of first-degree murder against Richard J. Klekamp Jr. and one count of aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm.

Richard Klekamp

Klekamp

Klekamp is being held in the Christian County jail without bond pending a bail review hearing at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

