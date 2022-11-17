 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Thanksgiving patrols on watch for impaired, unbuckled drivers in Mattoon

MATTOON — Officers with the Mattoon Police Department have begun special grant funded patrols for impaired or unbuckled drivers during the Thanksgiving travel and celebration season.

Stepped-up patrols and seat belt enforcement zones will be seen in Mattoon and across state through Nov. 28 as part of the Illinois Department of Transportation's and the Illinois State Police's “Click It or Ticket” and "Drive Sober or get Pulled Over” campaigns, the police department reported . Mattoon's officers are taking part in these campaigns with the help of federal traffic safety funds administered by IDOT.

The goal of this enforcement effort is to reduce motor vehicle crashes and the resulting injuries and fatalities. IDOT reported that correct seat-belt use is the most effective way to protect vehicle occupants, adding that the statewide seat-belt usage rate is at 93%.

“Wearing your seat belt is second nature for most,” said Mattoon Capt. Brandon Saunders in a press release. “We’re looking for the 7% of Illinois motorists who skip this lifesaving step.”

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

