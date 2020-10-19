Theft of car leads to drug arrest of Charleston man

CHARLESTON — Police recently arrested a man in a Charleston service station parking lot on preliminary charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, and aggravated fleeing and eluding.

A Charleston Police Department news release reported that the arrest of the 32-year-old Charleston man occurred as the result of officers investigating a theft report at 1:44 a.m. Saturday in the 500 block of Reynolds Drive. Officers arrived and learned that the suspect had borrowed a vehicle without permission while having an invalid driver's license.

Police said officers subsequently located the man in the parking lot of Huck's, 501 Madison Ave., and observed a syringe on the front seat. A Charleston canine was then used and reportedly alerted to the presence of the odor of narcotics in the vehicle.

The preliminary charges allege that a search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of a second syringe and suspected methamphetamine under the driver's seat. Police say the man was found to be in possession of additional suspected meth.