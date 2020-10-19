Theft of car leads to drug arrest of Charleston man

CHARLESTON — Police recently arrested a man in a Charleston service station parking lot on preliminary charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, and aggravated fleeing and eluding.
A Charleston Police Department news release reported that the arrest of the 32-year-old Charleston man occurred as the result of officers investigating a theft report at 1:44 a.m. Saturday in the 500 block of Reynolds Drive. Officers arrived and learned that the suspect had borrowed a vehicle without permission while having an invalid driver's license.
Police said officers subsequently located the man in the parking lot of Huck's, 501 Madison Ave., and observed a syringe on the front seat. A Charleston canine was then used and reportedly alerted to the presence of the odor of narcotics in the vehicle.
The preliminary charges allege that a search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of a second syringe and suspected methamphetamine under the driver's seat. Police say the man was found to be in possession of additional suspected meth.
Following his arrest, the man was taken to the Coles County jail. All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney's office.
