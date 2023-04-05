CHARLESTON — Two men and a juvenile have been arrested in connection with shots being fired early Monday morning in Charleston.

Deputy Chief Joel Shute of the Charleston Police Department said the investigation indicates that the shots were fired "just for fun," and were not part of a fight or someone being targeted.

The three individuals were arrested after officers responded to a report of gunshots at approximately 1 a.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Monroe Avenue. The department's press release reported that officers saw a man running from the scene who did not stop for squad cars or officers calling after him.

"After running into a densely wooded area, a Charleston K9 was deployed and apprehended a (21-year-old Indiana man). Charleston police and fire personnel canvassed the area and located a handgun in the Town Branch (Creek)," the press release said, adding this man confessed that the firearm was his. The Eastern Illinois University Police Department also assisted at the scene.

Police subsequently identified the apartment from which this man had run. The press release said police then searched and located two more suspects, Dushawn Powell and a male juvenile; located another firearm; and obtained witness statements and a confession implicating Powell and the juvenile in the shooting. No one was injured.

The Coles County State's Attorney's Office charged Powell, 21, no place of residence on file, on Tuesday with felony reckless discharge of a firearm and with felony aggravated unlawful use of a weapon without a Firearm Owners Identification card.

During a hearing on Tuesday, Powell's bond was set at a level at which he would need to post $2,000 in order to be released from the Coles County jail. At Powell's request, Public Defender Duane Deters was appointed to represent him. The court then approved Deters' motion for Powell to reside in Indiana with his mother during the court proceedings. His next hearing is set for April 10.

The press release said charges of obstruction of justice and aggravated unlawful use of weapon without a FOID are pending in court against the Indiana man. The juvenile was transported to the juvenile detention center in Danville.

Preliminary charges are reviewed by the state's attorney's office.

