Thrown pumpkin shatters window above baby crib in Mattoon

MATTOON — A baby suffered a minor cut after a pumpkin was thrown through a window, sending glass into its crib, police said.

Jake A. Fender, 25, of Mattoon has been charged in Coles County Circuit Court with misdemeanor reckless conduct.

According to a Mattoon Police Department news release, Fender was arrested at 12:32 p.m. Saturday in the 4900 block of Lakeland Court in Mattoon.

According to police, Fender pushed and slapped a female on the back during a domestic disturbance earlier that day in the 500 block of South 14th Street. Police say he threw a pumpkin toward the woman, at which time the pumpkin shattered a window above a baby in a crib.

Fender was taken to the Coles County jail and has since been released. A hearing in this case has not been scheduled yet.

