 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Thrown pumpkin shatters window above baby crib in Mattoon
0 comments
alert top story

Thrown pumpkin shatters window above baby crib in Mattoon

{{featured_button_text}}

MATTOON — A baby suffered a minor cut after a pumpkin was thrown through a window, sending glass into its crib, police said.

Jake A. Fender, 25, of Mattoon has been charged in Coles County Circuit Court with misdemeanor reckless conduct.

According to a Mattoon Police Department news release, Fender was arrested at 12:32 p.m. Saturday in the 4900 block of Lakeland Court in Mattoon.

Decatur man pleads guilty in Coles County child sex assault case

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

According to police, Fender pushed and slapped a female on the back during a domestic disturbance earlier that day in the 500 block of South 14th Street. Police say he threw a pumpkin toward the woman, at which time the pumpkin shattered a window above a baby in a crib. 

Fender was taken to the Coles County jail and has since been released. A hearing in this case has not been scheduled yet.

PHOTOS: Have you seen these missing Illinois children?

Fender, Jake A.

Fender
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News