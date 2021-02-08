Traffic stop in Charleston leads to 2 arrested for heroin possession

CHARLESTON — A traffic stop in Charleston last week led to the arrest of two people for possession of heroin.

The traffic stop took place about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of Division Street, according to a news release from Charleston police.

The release said and a search that followed led to the discovery of the drug in both the vehicles’ occupants. They were a 39-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman, both of Charleston.

It said the search took place after a police dog alerted to the presence of drugs in the vehicle.

Heroin was found in the woman’s purse and syringes were found in both suspects’ socks, it said.

The release said the suspects were jailed on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance. Preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney's office.

Photos of Charleston locations from our archives

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.