Traffic stop in Charleston leads to woman's arrest for cocaine possession, police say

CHARLESTON — A traffic stop in Charleston Saturday night led to the arrest of a Danville woman for drug possession, according to Charleston police.

The traffic stop took place about 9:15 p.m. Saturday in the 10 block of West State Street, a news release from the Charleston Police Department said.

The release said cocaine and drug paraphernalia were found during the search that followed.

It said the 22-year-old woman's vehicle was searched after a police K9 alerted to the presence of drugs. Less than a gram of cocaine, syringes and other paraphernalia were found, it said.

The woman was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, the release said. Coles County court records don't show any charges yet on file against her in connection with the incident.

