Traffic stop leads to Flora man's arrest on drug charges

CHARLESTON — A traffic stop has led to an 18-year-old Flora man being charged with intent to deliver cannabis, intent to deliver Xanax and possession of oxycodone.

Charleston police say Thomas Lewis was pulled over for driving with one headlight, but while an officer was conducting the stop they smelled the odor of cannabis. According to the charging documents, the officer searched the vehicle and its occupants, which led to the discovery of pipes, scales, over 100 grams of cannabis, 50 Xanax and five oxycodone pills.

A check of Coles County Jail records Tuesday showed Lewis remained in custody on bond requiring the posting of $500 to be released. A term of his release requires that he complete a substance abuse evaluation and comply with recommended treatment.

Thomas Lewis Mugshot

Lewis

