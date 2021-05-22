 Skip to main content
Treatment ordered for Charleston man convicted of battering woman
Treatment ordered for Charleston man convicted of battering woman

CHARLESTON — A man was ordered to continue substance abuse treatment as part of the sentence he received for battering a woman.

Jeromy T. Tucker, 38, of Charleston, will also be required to seek counseling as a result of the Oct. 2 incident.

Tucker was found guilty at a jury trial in February of domestic battery charges accusing him of choking the woman. At sentencing, he received 18 months of conditional discharge, supervision similar to probation but with fewer restrictions.

During the sentencing hearing, Coles County Assistant Public Defender Stephanie Corum said Tucker has already started the treatment.

Circuit Judge Mitchell Shick made the continued treatment a requirement of Tucker's sentence. The judge also ordered about two months of jail time, starting in December.

Shick based on the sentence on recommendations from Corum and Assistant Public Defender Jenifer Schiavone.

