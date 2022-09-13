Trial set in Cumberland County murder case

GREENUP — A jury trial has been scheduled for a Greenup man charged with murder in connection with a fatal shooting in Cumberland County.

During a preliminary hearing on Monday, Circuit Court Judge Jonathan Braden set a Dec. 5 trial date for Lonnie L. Glidewell, 57, after finding there is a enough evidence for him to stand trial on the first-degree murder charge. Glidewell, who is being represented by Public Defender Shon Park, pleaded not guilty to this charge during Monday's hearing. A pretrial hearing is scheduled for Oct. 17.

The Illinois State Police reported that Glidewell was arrested during an investigation into the Aug. 20 death of Colten L. Oakley, 36, of Westfield. Oakley was found deceased with gunshot wounds outside of a residence in the 2000 block of County Road 1300N.

Glidewell remains jailed in Cumberland County on $1 million bail, which requires the posting of $100,000 to be released. If Glidewell posts bond, the court ordered that he remain in home confinement.