Tuscola woman arrested in connection with Edgar County fatal house fire
alert top story

PARIS — A woman faces charges including first-degree murder in connection with a fire at an Edgar County residence that killed a man and his infant daughter.

Stefanie L. Sanders, 26, of Tuscola was arrested on Tuesday in Charleston, according to a news release from Illinois State Police.

The release said Sanders’ arrest was on charges related to the March 1 fire in Vermilion, near Paris. Reports indicating that Michael J. Phipps, 35, and his 2-month-old daughter Nettie L. Phipps died in the fire.

The news release said Sanders also faces charges of involuntary manslaughter and residential arson.

The release said the arrest followed an investigation by state police along with the Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office and Edgar County authorities.

