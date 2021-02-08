 Skip to main content
Two arrested for drugs after report of shots fired in Charleston
Two arrested for drugs after report of shots fired in Charleston

CHARLESTON — Two men were arrested for drug possession during an investigation of a shooting in Charleston early Saturday.

Dameon R. Cooks, 25, and Daryl L. Jackson, 23, both of Charleston were arrested after police found drugs and guns belonging to the two men, according to a news release from Charleston police.

Dameon Cooks

Cooks
Daryl Jackson

Jackson

Police indicated that no one has been arrested in connection with the shooting and no one was injured. The incident is still under investigation, police said.

The news release said officers responded to a report of shots fired about 3:50 a.m. Saturday in the 2100 block of 11th Street.

At least one person had fired a gun inside and outside the residence while a party was taking place there, it said.

When police executed a search warrant, they found about a quarter-pound of hallucinogenic mushrooms, more than 10 pounds of marijuana and firearms belonging to Cooks and Jackson, the release said.

It said neither man had a valid firearms owner identification card.

Coles County court records show charges on file against both men, who remain jailed pending court appearances.

