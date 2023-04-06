MATTOON — Two Mattoon residents have been arrested on charges of drug induced homicide and first degree murder for the cocaine overdose death of a 4-year-old disabled child.

The Mattoon Police Department reported that 24-year-old Taylor M West, mother of the child, and 32-year-old Maverick C Bowman, her boyfriend, were arrested on these charges at approximately 2:50 p.m. Wednesday on Coles County warrants.

According to police, the arrests stemmed from an investigation that began after officers responded to a report of an unresponsive child on Nov. 16 in a residence in the 1100 block of Richmond Avenue. Police said the child was later declared deceased and an autopsy revealed the child died of a cocaine overdose.

The police department reported that a search warrant was also executed at the couple's residence in the 1100 block of Richmond, where officers found a firearm and controlled substances. Bowman was subsequently also arrested on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and possessing controlled substances.

Both Bowman and West are being held at Coles County jail. Police said Bowman's bond has been set at a level at which he would need to post $150,000 to be released and West's bond is set at a level at which she would need to post $75,000.

