Two Coles County domestic battery cases dismissed after women recant

CHARLESTON — A Coles County prosecutor said recantations by two women led to dismissal of charges against the men accused of battering them.

In unrelated cases, domestic battery charges against Brian R. Drake and Jessy A. Bialeschki were dismissed.

In both cases, the women refused to testify against the men accused and there was no other supporting evidence to use against the suspects, said Assistant State’s Attorney Jenifer Schiavone, who prosecuted the cases.

Drake, 32, for whom records show a Charleston address, was accused of choking a woman on March 23. He was charged with aggravated domestic battery, a felony offense.