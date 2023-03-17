CHARLESTON — Two former trustees with the Oakland Fire Protection District have been arrested on charges of felony official misconduct regarding this district.

The Coles County Sheriff's Office reported that it arrested Kyley Willison, 49, and his father, Jerry Willison, 72, both of Oakland, on warrants at 11:50 a.m. Friday. Both subjects surrendered at the Coles County Jail in Charleston.

Kyley Willison is charged with official misconduct, theft and use of a credit card with intent to defraud, all of which are felonies; while Jerry Willison is charged with official misconduct.

"These charges are the result of a Coles County Sheriff's Office investigation of the Oakland Fire Protection District," the sheriff's office reported in a press release. It added that the Coles County State's Attorney's Office assisted in this investigation.

After appearing in court on Friday, Kyley Willison's bond was set at a level at which he would need to post $5,000 in order to be released from custody. He posted the $5,000 bond and was released at 2:55 p.m. His next court date is set for April 3.

Jerry Willison was released without bond at 12:23 p.m. His next court date is set for March 27.

Close 1 of 6 Charleston Fire Department open house vehicle extrication demonstration Charleston firefighters Jordan Philpott and Phillip Mazar conduct a vehicle extrication demonstration during the Charleston Fire Department's annual open house on Saturday. Charleston Fire Department open house K-9 apprehension demonstration Charleston police officer Brandon Spindler portrays a suspect being detained by police K-9 Vito during a demonstration Saturday that was part of the Charleston Fire Department's annual open house. Charleston Fire Department open house vehicle search Charleston police K-9 officer Chris Darimont and K-9 Vito conduct a vehicle search demonstration during the Charleston Fire Department's open house Saturday. Charleston Fire Department open house obstacle course Five-year-old McKenna Lovejoy of Charleston crawls through a tunnel that was part of a kids' obstacle course at the Charleston Fire Department's open house Saturday. Charleston Fire Department open house hose demonstration Rylan McSparran, 5, of Charleston gets help from Charleston firefighter Jordan Philpott trying out a fire house during the Charleston Fire Department's open house Saturday. Charleston Fire Department open house kids' fire gear Charleston firefighter Tom Chaney helps his daughter Myka, 8, get into kid's sized fire gear during the Charleston Fire Department's open house Satruday. Charleston Fire Department open house A variety of activities took place Saturday during the Charleston Fire Department's annual open house. The open house was in conjunction with Fire Prevention Week and took place at the department's station No. 2 at 1510 A St. 1 of 6 Charleston Fire Department open house vehicle extrication demonstration Charleston firefighters Jordan Philpott and Phillip Mazar conduct a vehicle extrication demonstration during the Charleston Fire Department's annual open house on Saturday. Charleston Fire Department open house K-9 apprehension demonstration Charleston police officer Brandon Spindler portrays a suspect being detained by police K-9 Vito during a demonstration Saturday that was part of the Charleston Fire Department's annual open house. Charleston Fire Department open house vehicle search Charleston police K-9 officer Chris Darimont and K-9 Vito conduct a vehicle search demonstration during the Charleston Fire Department's open house Saturday. Charleston Fire Department open house obstacle course Five-year-old McKenna Lovejoy of Charleston crawls through a tunnel that was part of a kids' obstacle course at the Charleston Fire Department's open house Saturday. Charleston Fire Department open house hose demonstration Rylan McSparran, 5, of Charleston gets help from Charleston firefighter Jordan Philpott trying out a fire house during the Charleston Fire Department's open house Saturday. Charleston Fire Department open house kids' fire gear Charleston firefighter Tom Chaney helps his daughter Myka, 8, get into kid's sized fire gear during the Charleston Fire Department's open house Satruday.