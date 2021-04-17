Two from Stewardson charged with attempted murder

SHELBYVILLE — Two Stewardson residents have been charged with attempted murder for an incident in which authorities allege that a handgun was fired at a vehicle carrying two children were in the backseat.
The Shelby County State's Attorney's Office also has charged Chance J. Evans, 21, and Jenae N. Swindell, 18, with aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon for the incident that police said occurred Monday afternoon on a county road northwest of Stewardson.
Witness statements gathered by the Shelby County Sheriff's Office reported that the incident began at Phillips 66 in Stewardson. Police said Swindell was driving and Evans was a passenger in a SUV when they saw a male passenger in an car with whom they had an ongoing feud. Police said the two vehicles both headed north on Route 32 and then turned west onto County Road 400N.
Police said Swindell's SUV was passing when Evans pointed a handgun at the other car and the firearm discharged, and then their SUV left the scene southbound on 2700E. Police said the occupants of the car later found a bullet lodged in the A-pillar on the driver side door between the vehicle body and roof, so they spoke with law enforcement about the incident.
After police identified Evans and Swindell as the suspects, they reported that they located the two near Fancher west of Stewardson and arrested them.
Police said Evans claimed that the man in the car had thrown a drink at their SUV and then pointed a firearm at them. Evans claimed that he fired a shot at the man to protect Swindell and that he did not see the children in the backseat of the car until right afterward, police said.
The state's attorney's office filed the charges against Evans and Swindell on Tuesday. During hearings on Wednesday, bond was set at a level at which Evans would need to post $100,000 bond and Swindell would need to post $50,000 bond in order to be released from custody.
Shelby County Public defender Brad Rau has been appointed to represent Evans, whose preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 7. Court records showed that Swindell intends to retain private counsel and that her next hearing is set for April 28.