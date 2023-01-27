Two men charged with Ashmore bar burglary

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CHARLESTON — Two men have been charged with felony burglary and criminal damage to property after police said they tried to break into slot machines at The Place bar in Ashmore.

The Coles County State's Attorney's Office filed these charges against Corey J. Andrews, 50, of Joliet and Robert W. Lewis, 46, of Granite City after they were arrested by the Coles County Sheriff's Office.

According to a police report, county deputies and Charleston Police Department officers were dispatched to the bar at approximately 3 a.m. in response to a security company reporting a burglary in progress. The company reported seeing two men using pry bars to open slot machines.

Updated: Former Coles County prosecutor accused of misconduct toward female defendants

When police arrived on the scene, they reportedly made contact with Andrews and Lewis there. The two men were subsequently arrested and brought to the Coles County jail. Bond for both men was set at a level at which each would need to post $20,000 to be released.

Both men are scheduled to appear in court next on Feb. 6. At their request, public defenders have been appointed to represent them.

Contact Corryn Brock at 217-238-6858. Follow her on Twitter at @corryn_brock.

