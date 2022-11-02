 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two men charged with battering Mattoon police officers

MATTOON — Two men have been charged with aggravated battery to a peace officer for an incident that left a Mattoon police officer with a broken nose.

The Coles County State's Attorney's Office has filed these felony battery charges against Timothy J. Cotter, 31, and Kyle E. Hamilton, 37, both of Mattoon. 

Cotter, Timothy

Cotter

A Mattoon Police Department press release reported that Cotter and Hamilton were arrested at approximately 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25, in the 1100 block of Edgar Avenue after officers were dispatched to the residence to check the well-being of an individual.

Tips for protecting personal and financial information when shopping online.

The charges allege that Hamilton pushed a police officer and interfered during the investigation. Cotter was arrested after he allegedly punched an officer in the face and struck him in the head several times with a household item.

Hamilton, Kyle

Hamilton

According to the release, the officer who was punched sustained a broken nose and other head injuries. He was treated at a local hospital and released.

Hamilton and Cotter were taken to the Coles County jail. Cotter's bond has been set at a level at which he would need to post $5,000 to be released. Cotter has been ordered to undergo substance abuse evaluation and to be released only into approved treatment, and he has been ordered to undergo mental health evaluation. Hamilton's bond has been set at a $1,000 level, which he posted.

Both Cotter and Hamilton are being represented by appointed defense attorneys. Cotter pleaded not guilty during a hearing on Monday and has a status hearing scheduled for Nov. 28. Hamilton's status hearing is set for Thursday, Nov. 3.

Contact Rob Stroud at (217) 238-6861. Follow him on Twitter: @TheRobStroud

