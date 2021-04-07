 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Unicyclist charged with resisting Mattoon police officer misses court hearing
0 comments
top story

Unicyclist charged with resisting Mattoon police officer misses court hearing

{{featured_button_text}}

MATTOON — A man accused of fighting with police who responded to a report of his riding a unicycle on a Coles County highway didn't show up for a scheduled court appearance Wednesday.

Rogan Quinn, 44, for whom records show a rural Lerna address, has been charged with misdemeanor resisting a police officer in connection with the incident on March 11.

Rick Hall on track to be Mattoon mayor

Mattoon police say Quinn resisted arrest attempts, including use of a stun gun, after the report that he was riding the unicycle near the intersection of Illinois Route 16 and Lerna Road.

On Wednesday, Coles County Circuit Judge James Glenn ordered a warrant issued for Quinn's arrest after he failed to appear in court for his scheduled hearing.

Wright top vote-getter in 3-way race for Charleston school board seat

Mattoon police said the March 11 incident began when an officer was called at 11:42 a.m. to Route 16 and Lerna Road for a well-being check on a man riding a unicycle in traffic.

Police said the unicyclist gave a false name and fled, ultimately running into a field at the intersection's northwest corner.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Larson joins incumbents Weaver, Hedges on Mattoon school board

They reported that the officer used a stun gun, which had no effect on the man as he started walking toward the officer in a threatening manner.

According to police, a passerby then stood with the officer until other officers arrived and helped take the man into custody.

Officers identified the man as Quinn and found that he was wanted on a Coles County warrant. He was was wanted on misdemeanor charges of assault, criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct filed on Feb. 25.

Taking some extra steps to secure your home before you go on vacation can keep you safe from burglary. Watch this to find out some easy tips on how to do so.

Court records show that Quinn is charged with throwing items at a clerk at an auto parts store and trying to damage her car’s tires on Jan. 15. The Wednesday court hearing at which he failed to appear was also scheduled to address that case.

Posts by and about Quinn on Facebook indicate that he is a longtime unicycle enthusiast who can cover a good amount of distance.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Mexican wrestlers help elderly get COVID vaccines

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

Reporter

Dave Fopay is a reporter for the JG-TC who covers Coles County, the local court system, Charleston schools and more.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Man arrested for breaking into Mattoon home
Crime and Courts

Man arrested for breaking into Mattoon home

  • Updated

A man was arrested Sunday for attacking a woman at her Mattoon home, police announced. Tyree D. Neal, 24, is also suspected of stealing firearms and other items from the woman’s residence as well as burglarizing a nearby garage.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News