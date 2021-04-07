Unicyclist charged with resisting Mattoon police officer misses court hearing

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

They reported that the officer used a stun gun, which had no effect on the man as he started walking toward the officer in a threatening manner.

According to police, a passerby then stood with the officer until other officers arrived and helped take the man into custody.

Officers identified the man as Quinn and found that he was wanted on a Coles County warrant. He was was wanted on misdemeanor charges of assault, criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct filed on Feb. 25.

Court records show that Quinn is charged with throwing items at a clerk at an auto parts store and trying to damage her car’s tires on Jan. 15. The Wednesday court hearing at which he failed to appear was also scheduled to address that case.

Posts by and about Quinn on Facebook indicate that he is a longtime unicycle enthusiast who can cover a good amount of distance.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Rob Stroud Reporter Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville. Follow Rob Stroud Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today