Unicyclist charged with resisting Mattoon police officer misses court hearing

MATTOON — A man accused of fighting with police who responded to a report of his riding a unicycle on a Coles County highway didn't show up for a scheduled court appearance Wednesday.
Rogan Quinn, 44, for whom records show a rural Lerna address, has been charged with misdemeanor resisting a police officer in connection with the incident on March 11.
Mattoon police say Quinn resisted arrest attempts, including use of a stun gun, after the report that he was riding the unicycle near the intersection of Illinois Route 16 and Lerna Road.
On Wednesday, Coles County Circuit Judge James Glenn ordered a warrant issued for Quinn's arrest after he failed to appear in court for his scheduled hearing.
Mattoon police said the March 11 incident began when an officer was called at 11:42 a.m. to Route 16 and Lerna Road for a well-being check on a man riding a unicycle in traffic.
Police said the unicyclist gave a false name and fled, ultimately running into a field at the intersection's northwest corner.
They reported that the officer used a stun gun, which had no effect on the man as he started walking toward the officer in a threatening manner.
According to police, a passerby then stood with the officer until other officers arrived and helped take the man into custody.
Officers identified the man as Quinn and found that he was wanted on a Coles County warrant. He was was wanted on misdemeanor charges of assault, criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct filed on Feb. 25.
Court records show that Quinn is charged with throwing items at a clerk at an auto parts store and trying to damage her car’s tires on Jan. 15. The Wednesday court hearing at which he failed to appear was also scheduled to address that case.
Posts by and about Quinn on Facebook indicate that he is a longtime unicycle enthusiast who can cover a good amount of distance.