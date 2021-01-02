UPDATE: Coles Co. sheriff's correctional officer charged with sexual conduct with female inmate

CHARLESTON — A Coles County Sheriff’s Office corrections officer was arrested Thursday and is accused of sexual conduct with a female jail inmate.
A news release from the sheriff’s office said officials became aware of the allegations against officer Anthony Golding on Tuesday.
The office contacted Illinois State Police to conduct an investigation and an arrest warrant was issued Thursday, it said.
Sheriff’s office officials weren’t available for comment Saturday and the news release referred questions to the Coles County State’s Attorney’s Office.
Contacted Saturday, State’s Attorney Jesse Danley said Golding has been charged with custodial sexual misconduct, a felony offense. The charges accuse Golding of engaging in intercourse with the woman while she was in custody on Dec. 15 or 16.
There’s currently no evidence of force used but by law a person in custody can’t legally consent to sex with a supervising officer, Danley said.
He wouldn’t say how the incident was discovered but said there are “independent witnesses outside of the alleged victim.”
Evidence so far shows one incident of sexual conduct between Golding and the woman, Danley also said. He added that the investigation is continuing and other charges could result if more evidence is found to support them.
Attorney Todd Reardon is representing Golding. Contacted Saturday, Reardon said Golding is maintaining his innocence; he wouldn’t comment further, saying he hasn’t seen the charges or received other information about the case yet.
Golding was still in custody on Saturday and is being housed at the Douglas County jail.
The sheriff’s office news release said Golding was placed on administrative leave when office officials became aware of the allegations.
The release said the sheriff’s office is taking the allegation “very seriously” and will continue to cooperate with the investigation.