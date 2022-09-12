UPDATE: Mattoon police find driver who fled into cornfield

UPDATED AT 4:30 P.M.
Mattoon police report the driver who fled a traffic stop is in custody. No additional information was available.
MATTOON — A driver fled a Mattoon Police Department traffic stop on foot late Monday afternoon and ran into a cornfield along north U.S. Route 45.
Deputy Chief Ryan Hurst said at approximately 3 p.m. that Mattoon police officers were still trying to locate the driver and determine why he ran from the traffic stop.
Motorists reported seeing a heavy police presence late Monday afternoon at this cornfield along Route 45 south of County Road 1000N.