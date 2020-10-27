Updated: 3 charged with burglarizing Mattoon house

MATTOON — Three Mattoon men police say were caught in the act of burglarizing a home have been charged with burglary.

According to a Mattoon Police Department news release, the three men were arrested at 5:25 a.m. Monday in the 1700 block of Shelby Avenue shortly after police say one of the men was observed running into the garage of a home, where police knew the resident to be away. Police said two more men were located inside the garage. Police said the men were wearing dark clothing, had face coverings, and were in possession of burglary tools.

Charged with burglary are Aaron W. Chadwick, 23; Wilson R. Hatten, 34; and Johnathan B. Rider, 32.

All three are being held in the Coles County Jail. Chadwick's bond has been set at a level at which he would need to post $2,000 in order to be released and his preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 12. Hearings have not been scheduled for Hatten and Rider.

