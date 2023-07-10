TOLEDO — A Robinson man charged with the fatal shooting of a Lerna man has now also been charged in Cumberland County with concealing this homicide.

Cumberland County State's Attorney Bryan Robbins listed off the first-degree murder charge, which had been filed last week, and the new concealment charge during a bond hearing for Lance T. Newcomb, 24, Monday morning in circuit court in Toledo.

Judge Jonathan Braden said due the seriousness of these charges, he set Newcomb's bond at $2 million. Newcomb would need to post $200,000, in order to released from the custody of the Cumberland County jail.

Newcomb's appointed attorney, Public Defender Shon Park, had sought a bond of $200,000-$250,000 and Robbins had sought a bond of $3 million during the hearing. Newcomb has been scheduled for a July 24 preliminary hearing, at which the judge will determine if there is probable cause for court proceedings to continue on the charges.

While listing the charges, Robbins said Newcomb is accused of fatally shooting Ryan L. Waggoner, 55, in the head on or about June 2 in Cumberland County and then concealing the homicide.

The Illinois State Police had earlier reported in a missing person notice for Waggoner that he was last seen on June 2 at his residence in rural Lerna in northwest Cumberland County.

On June 8, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office requested that ISP Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 8 investigate the Waggoner missing person case. The investigation led division agents on June 27 to a rural address in Crawford County, where human remains were located.

Lance Newcomb and two others were arrested and then charged by the Crawford County State's Attorney's Office with concealment of a homicidal death. ISP reported that the remains were positively identified on July 6 as Waggoner. Newcomb has been transferred from the Crawford County jail to the Cumberland facility.

Robinson residents Angela S. Newcomb, 58, who is Lance Newcomb's mother, and Hiley A. Schulte, 52, are the two others who have been charged with concealment. Angela Newcomb also has been charged in Crawford County with obstructing justice/destroying evidence. These are all felony charges.

Angela Newcomb and Schulte have each posted $10,000 bond and have been released from the Crawford County jail. Lance Newcomb's preliminary hearing in Crawford County is scheduled for Wednesday, Schulte's first appearance hearing is set for July 20; and Angela Newcomb's first appearance hearing is slated for July 26.

Personnel from the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, Robinson Police Department and Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the investigation and arrests.

