Updated: Former Coles County prosecutor accused of misconduct toward female defendants

CHARLESTON — A former Coles County assistant state’s attorney has been charged with 32 counts of misconduct over interactions with three Coles County women, according to Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul's office.

Brady Allen, 33, turned himself in to the Coles County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday after a warrant was issued for his arrest, Raoul's office said. Allen, who previously lived in Charleston but now lives in Missouri, has since been released and will make his first appearance in Coles County Circuit Court at 9 a.m. Feb. 16.

Raoul said his office charged Allen with nine counts of bribery, all Class 2 felonies; one count of witness harassment, a Class 2 felony; 21 counts of official misconduct, all Class 3 felonies; and one count of witness intimidation, a Class 3 felony.

Coles County State's Attorney Jesse Danley said he is am grateful to the Illinois State Police and the attorney general and his staff for their professional and thorough investigation into this matter. He said due to the nature of the initial allegations, it was necessary to forward the investigation on to outside agencies.

"My office has and will continue to cooperate fully with the investigation and prosecution," Danley said. "The charges filed by the attorney general reflect the basis for Mr. Allen's immediate termination from my office in 2020, and I am glad that my request for investigation by the Illinois State Police at that time was followed with diligent action."

Allen’s attorney, Fred Johnson of Mattoon, declined to comment when he was contacted Friday. “At the appropriate time, we will address the court on the filing that was made,” Johnson said.

A booking photo of Allen wasn’t available because the camera at the Coles County Jail was inoperable Thursday, jail officials said.

The charges stem from allegations that Allen had inappropriate communications "that were sexual in nature" with female defendants while he was serving as an assistant state's attorney from December 2018 until his resignation in August 2020. The women were between the ages of 18 and 35, Raoul's office said, and were either currently being or had been prosecuted by Allen.

Raoul's office alleges that Allen solicited sexual contact, photos and videos with an understanding that in exchange, the women would receive preferential treatment in their pending criminal cases. Even after Allen was assigned to another courtroom, according to the allegations, he continued to solicit sexual contact, photos and videos with the suggestion that he could influence fellow prosecutors in the state's attorney's office.

Once Allen’s behavior was discovered, he offered to pay one woman's fines and court costs if she could convince another female defendant to not pursue claims against him, according to Raoul's office.

If convicted, Allen could face up to seven years in prison and up to $25,000 in fines.

“As a prosecutor who has sworn to uphold the law, I am shocked and outraged that a fellow prosecutor would allegedly use that authority to manipulate and victimize women in the community,” Raoul said in a statement. “I appreciate the continued collaboration of the Illinois State Police, which investigated this complex case. I am absolutely committed to holding public employees accountable for using their positions to take advantage of the residents they are supposed to serve.”

The case was investigated by the Illinois State Police’s Division of Criminal Investigation.

Coles County State's Attorney Jesse Danley, who was Allen's boss, said in August 2020 that he sought an Illinois State Police investigation after becoming aware of the accusations and conducting an internal investigation.

That statement came a week after attorney Todd Reardon filed a motion to dismiss two Coles County DUI cases, saying that Allen sought sexual favors from the defendant in these cases.

Danley did not return messages seeking comment Friday.

When contacted Friday, Reardon said he had been surprised to see the Illinois Attorney’s General’s Office file charges against Allen. Reardon said so much time had passed since he filed a complaint report about Allen in 2020 that he was worried the attorney general would treat the matter as “water under the bridge” and take no action.

“I’m glad that justice may be served, but we’ll find out,” Reardon said.

Reardon also is the attorney of record in a case filed in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois, East St. Louis Division, naming Allen, Danley and Alex Hesse and Jason Taylor of the Mattoon Police Department as defendants.

The lawsuit, filed in August 2022 on behalf of Kara Chumbley, alleges that her rights to due process and equal protection as guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution were violated.

In addition to some of the same allegations made in the state’s criminal filing, the federal case alleges that Allen continued to make threats to Chumbley even after his resignation from the state’s attorney’s office, and that Danley, Taylor and Hesse falsely claimed to initiate a “proactive investigation” against Allen to intimidate “any and all corroborating witnesses and other victims.”

Among the documents filed in that case are copies of text conversations and a copy of a signed statement from Allen dated Aug. 23, 2020.

“I deny all allegations of prosecutorial misconduct,” Allen wrote. He wrote that he and Chumbley had a relationship outside of court entirely over social media after they were matched on a dating app and that they never met in person. Allen stated the relationship ended after she became a defendant in a case to which he was assigned. After he received a promotion, the idea of a relationship was entertained, but he said that Chumbley became “frustrated” when he wasn’t able to help with her case and said she altered text messages to “give the appearance of impropriety.”

He went on to say the allegations against him were part of a “political stunt” leading up to a contested race for state’s attorney between Danley and Reardon.

After he left the state's attorney's office, Allen began working as a criminal defense attorney, according to a website that appears to promote his service.

In the "About" section, Allen touted his experience with the state's attorney's offices in Coles and Franklin counties as a selling point for why prospective clients might hire him, noting that he could offer "an elevated level of strategic and practical guidance."

"Brady also understands that clients who require legal counsel are typically experiencing a great deal of anxiety, and are deeply concerned about their future," the website continued. "To alleviate this stress, he ensures that each client is always up-to-date on their specific legal matter, and fully prepared for the next step in the process.

"Furthermore, Brady prides himself on being responsive and treating each client with the respect, professionalism and care that they deserve. To Brady, clients are real people — not mere cases."

According to the Illinois Supreme Court's Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission attorney directory, Allen is currently licensed to practice law in the state of Illinois and is registered under an address in Belleville with the firm John Buchmiller and Associates.

The commission's public records show no records of discipline or pending proceedings against Allen.

"There's nothing formal pending against him," confirmed Steve Splitt, a spokesman for the commission.

Per Illinois Supreme Court code, Splitt said, all investigations are private. Any investigations and related records are not made public until a formal complaint is made by the commission.

Though the attorney general’s news release listed Allen as living in Missouri at the time of his arrest, a search from the Missouri Bar Association's online directory revealed no licensed attorneys under the name Brady Allen.

Taylor Vidmar contributed to this report.

