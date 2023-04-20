TOLEDO — Police are seeking information on the location of a suspect in a domestic incident following a search on Thursday by the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office and Illinois State Police.

State Police Troop 9 reported in a press release Thursday evening that the Sheriff's Office responded to this domestic incident at 12:08 p.m. at 476 County Road 600N, southeast of Neoga. The suspect, 51-year-old James M. Walthers of Neoga, reportedly left the scene on foot prior to their officers’ arrival.

The Sheriff’s Office requested the State Police’s assistance in the search for Walthers. Numerous State Police and Cumberland officers were deployed in an effort to locate him, but they were unsuccessful.

According to the release, he victim of the domestic incident was treated for minor injuries at the scene by emergency service personnel. This is believed to be a local domestic incident. This is an open and ongoing investigation. There is no further information at this time.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Walthers can call State Police DuQuoin Communications at 618-542-2171, extension 1205. Witnesses can remain anonymous.

