ROBINSON — A Robinson man has been charged with first-degree murder in Cumberland County for the death of a missing Lerna man whose remains were found in Crawford County.

The Illinois State Police reported in a press release early Thursday evening that the Cumberland County State's Attorney's Office has filed this charge against Lance T. Newcomb, 24, regarding the death of Ryan L. Waggoner, 55, who resided in a rural area in northwest Cumberland County.

Cumberland County State's Attorney Bryan Robbins said the charge alleges that Lance Newcomb murdered Waggoner on June 2 in Cumberland County. He said Waggoner's remains were subsequently taken to Crawford County.

Robbins said he will be able to discuss more details of the case after a preliminary hearing is held for Lance Newcomb, adding he is still learning information about it himself. Robbins said he hopes to have Lance Newcomb transferred from the Crawford County jail to the Cumberland facility on Monday and to have a bond hearing that day there.

On June 8, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office requested that ISP Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 8 investigate the Waggoner missing person case. Authorities reported at the time that Waggoner was last seen on June 2 at his residence.

The investigation led division agents on June 27 to a rural address in Crawford County, where human remains were located. Lance Newcomb and two others were arrested and then charged by the Crawford County State's Attorney's Office with concealment of a homicidal death. ISP reported that the remains were positively identified on Thursday, July 6, as Waggoner.

Robinson residents Angela S. Newcomb, 58, and Hiley A. Schulte, 52, are the two others who have been charged with concealment. Angela Newcomb also has been charged in Crawford County with obstructing justice/destroying evidence. These are all felony charges.

State's Attorney Robbins said he cannot, at this time, discuss the connection between Waggoner and the three individuals who were arrested.

The schedule of court hearings for the Crawford and Cumberland cases had not been posted online as of Friday morning. Lance Newcomb remains in the custody of the Crawford County jail. The other two posted $10,000 bond and have been released from there.

Personnel from the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, Robinson Police Department and Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the investigation and arrests.

