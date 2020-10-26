 Skip to main content
Updated: Mattoon woman charged with shooting man in forehead with crossbow
MATTOON — A Mattoon woman has been charged in court with felony aggravated battery with a deadly weapon for allegedly shooting and wounding a man with a crossbow during a domestic dispute.

The Coles County State's Attorney's Office filed this charge against April D. Dixon, 41, after the Mattoon Police Department arrested her at 3:30 a.m. Monday at the police station. Police said Dixon shot the man in the forehead with a crossbow during a domestic dispute earlier that morning in the 700 block of North 22nd Street. Police said the man was taken to the hospital for treatment and was later released.

Following her arrest, Dixon was transported to the Coles County jail. The state's attorney's office also has filed a misdemeanor charge of domestic battery with bodily harm against her. Dixon's bond has been set at a level at which she would need to post $1,500 bond in order to be released from custody. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 5.

