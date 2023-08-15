CHARLESTON — Police are reportedly searching for the suspect in a shooting late afternoon Tuesday near Domino's Pizza, across from Eastern Illinois University's campus, in which a victim was wounded.

The Charleston Police Department reported in a press release that its officers responded at approximately 3 p.m. Tuesday to Domino’s, 667 Lincoln Ave., to investigate the report of a male subject that had been shot in the arm.

“The investigation has determined this was an isolated incident stemming from an argument between two male acquaintances,” the release said.

The police department reported that it is continuing to investigate this incident with the assistance of the Eastern Illinois University Police Department, Coles County Sheriff’s Office, and Mattoon Police Department. Anyone with information is encouraged to go to P3tips.com.

Charleston Chief Heath Thornton said at approximately 5 p.m. that the victim was transported from the scene for medical care and that he had not received any updates yet on this man's condition.

The university said in a media alert at the time that, according to local law enforcement, the suspect is still at large and was last seen heading northbound, away from campus.

"Students, employees and community members are encouraged to use caution when traveling near campus and avoid the area if possible – especially if entering or leaving campus," the university said shortly after the shooting took place.

The shooting occurred across the street to the north from the university's Old Main, where its administrative offices and some classrooms are located. The incident comes as the campus community prepares for classes to start on Monday. Move-in day is set for Thursday.

A person who answered the phone at the Domino's restaurant at 4:30 p.m. said it was closed because of the incident but the staff anticipated being able to reopen by 5:30 p.m. The person declined to comment further.

