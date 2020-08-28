Using forged check at Mattoon store brings prison time

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHARLESTON — A man was sentenced to prison for using a check from another person’s account at a Mattoon grocery store.

Matthew C. Bushman, 33, whose address on record is Mansfield in Piatt County, was charged with forgery after his arrest for the Oct. 7 incident at the Mattoon County Market Store.

Bushman pleaded guilty to the charge in March, when there was no agreement on the sentence he would receive. Other charges were dismissed, however.

At sentencing he received a four-year prison sentence. Prison time wasn’t required but he eligible for up to six years, twice the usual maximum, because of his criminal record.

The dismissed charges included obstructing justice, which accused Bushman of giving a false name to police investigating the forgery. A charge accusing him of burglarizing a vehicle on Oct. 8 was also dismissed.

Coles County Circuit Judge James Glenn agreed to a defense request to recommend Bushman to a prison system drug treatment program.

It will be up to prison officials whether to admit him to the program but the judge’s recommendation was needed for him to be eligible.