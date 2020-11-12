Wanted suspects arrested in separate cases after fleeing from Mattoon police

MATTOON — The Mattoon Police Department reported that it recently made two arrests on various charges in separate cases after the suspects fled from officers, one fleeing by foot and the other by vehicle.
Police said the first arrest occurred when a 23-year-old Mattoon man was taken into custody on preliminary charges of possession of methamphetamine, aggravated fleeing and eluding, and driving while license suspended at 3:36 a.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Lafayette Avenue.
The charges allege that police tried to stop this driver for traffic violations in the 1700 block of Charleston Ave, and that he then fled by speeding up and disobeying stop signs. Police said this man eventually exited his vehicle and was apprehended, but the vehicle was still in motion and struck a telephone post. Police subsequently found that he was wanted out of Marion County for failing to appear in court on a 2016 DUI case and Shelby County for failing to appear on a 2018 traffic case.
Have you seen him? Shelbyville police looking for man accused of making purchases with stolen bank card
Support Local Journalism
Police said the second arrest occurred when a 29-year-old Mattoon man was taken into custody on preliminary charges of driving while license suspended and resisting/obstructing an officer at 9:22 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of North 14th Street. The charges allege that this man fled on foot from a traffic stop in the 1400 block of Richmond Avenue and then struggled with attempts to handcuff him.
The 29-year-old was subsequently found to be wanted out of Effingham County for failing to appear for a 2010 burglary case, Coles County for failing to appear for a 2018 forgery case, and Fayette County for failing to appear for a 2016 drug case.
Both men were taken to the Coles County jail. The state's attorney's office will review the arrest reports and make a determination on filing charges.
PHOTOS: A look back at Mattoon businesses through the years
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.