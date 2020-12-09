Watch now: $20,000 awarded for Mattoon outdoor recreation projects

MATTOON — A total of $20,000 has been awarded to help create a dog park, install a new playground, enhance two trail systems, and expand a community garden in Mattoon.

Representatives of the Mattoon Community Trust recently presented this grant funding to five projects during a small gathering at the office of the Mattoon Chamber of Commerce, which administers this trust.

Chamber Executive Director Ed Dowd said the grant program, which has an emphasis on outdoor recreation, awards funding that enables nonprofit organizations to develop projects or build up their financial resources over time as they bring these projects to fruition.

For example, city Parks Superintendent Kurt Stretch said the Mattoon Dog Park Planning Committee now has funding in place to start constructing this site in the spring when chain link fencing and other construction materials are available.

The dog park is slated to be built on approximately 9 acres of city-owned land off of south 12th Street, behind Williams Elementary School, with funding from the trust and other financial support from the community.