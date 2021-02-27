 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch now: CASA seeks volunteer advocates in Coles, Cumberland counties
0 comments
alert top story

Watch now: CASA seeks volunteer advocates in Coles, Cumberland counties

{{featured_button_text}}
CASA seeking volunteer advocates

Kim Carmean (standing), executive director of CASA of East Central Illinois, works with Jolenne Baker-Robison, CASA advocate coordinator, in the Charleston office of the organization that covers Coles and Cumberland counties. The court advocacy program is seeking volunteers to serve as advocates for children in abuse and neglect cases.

 Dave Fopay

CHARLESTON — There are more children who need help in the court system but still about the same number of people willing to stand up for them.

That’s how the director of the local children’s court advocacy program described the situation as she asked for people to consider becoming advocates for the children.

“We’re not resolving anything,” said Kim Carmean, executive director of CASA of East Central Illinois.

As with so many other things, the coronavirus pandemic has limited what the organization can do, Carmean said. As a result, the Illinois CASA organization is trying to help offices recruit volunteers to serve as child advocates.

Coles County solar energy project on track to be ready this year

“They feel like they need to step in,” Carmean said, explaining that Illinois CASA is helping with social media postings and information for news organizations.

CASA stands for court-appointed special advocate. Its volunteers work with children in abuse and neglect cases to provide input on what they feel is in the best interests of the children they represent.

The Charleston-based east-central Illinois office covers the court systems in Coles and Cumberland counties.

Carmean said the office is working with 187 children with a total of 30 volunteer advocates for both counties. The caseload this time was last year was about 160, she said.

Resentencing leads to reduced prison term for man convicted of 2016 fatal shooting in Mattoon

While the number of advocates has been fairly steady, the pandemic slowed down the court system so cases weren’t getting resolved, Carmean explained.

Also, isolation because of the pandemic seems to have led to drug problems and other issues in some instances, resulting in more abuse and neglect cases, she added.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

While there hasn’t been much of a reduction in volunteers so far, Carmean said she’s still concerned it might happen. She said she doesn’t know how many will be willing to return as more pandemic restrictions are lifted.

Jolenne Baker-Robison, the CASA office’s advocate coordinator, has served as an advocate since July 2019. She said she was drawn to volunteering for the organization because she spent time in foster care when she was in high school.

“It was something that never left me,” she said.

Watch now: Coles County follows state trend, fewer flu cases reported

People interested in volunteering as advocates should think about why they want to do it, as the time commitment “can be very heavy,” Baker-Robison said.

But the reward makes it worth it, she added, as she likes connecting with children and showing them “there are better ways to live.”

She also said her goal as an advocate is to show the children they can trust people because “that’s not always in their home life.”

People interesting in volunteering can apply online at casaeci.org or call the office at (217) 348-0599.

Advocates have to be 21 years old or older and be willing to go through a background check, she said.

They take part in 30 hours of training and do courtroom observations before being sworn in and assigned to cases.

Carmean said new advocates will be able to choose to work with cases in either Coles or Cumberland counties.

An advocate is assigned to one case at a time but can choose based on the number and ages of the children and “what’s best for them based on the advocacy they can provide,” she said.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden scores win as House passes COVID-19 relief plan

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dave Fopay is a reporter for the JG-TC who covers Coles County, the local court system, Charleston schools and more.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News