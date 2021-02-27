Watch now: CASA seeks volunteer advocates in Coles, Cumberland counties

CHARLESTON — There are more children who need help in the court system but still about the same number of people willing to stand up for them.
That’s how the director of the local children’s court advocacy program described the situation as she asked for people to consider becoming advocates for the children.
“We’re not resolving anything,” said Kim Carmean, executive director of CASA of East Central Illinois.
As with so many other things, the coronavirus pandemic has limited what the organization can do, Carmean said. As a result, the Illinois CASA organization is trying to help offices recruit volunteers to serve as child advocates.
“They feel like they need to step in,” Carmean said, explaining that Illinois CASA is helping with social media postings and information for news organizations.
CASA stands for court-appointed special advocate. Its volunteers work with children in abuse and neglect cases to provide input on what they feel is in the best interests of the children they represent.
The Charleston-based east-central Illinois office covers the court systems in Coles and Cumberland counties.
Carmean said the office is working with 187 children with a total of 30 volunteer advocates for both counties. The caseload this time was last year was about 160, she said.
While the number of advocates has been fairly steady, the pandemic slowed down the court system so cases weren’t getting resolved, Carmean explained.
Also, isolation because of the pandemic seems to have led to drug problems and other issues in some instances, resulting in more abuse and neglect cases, she added.
While there hasn’t been much of a reduction in volunteers so far, Carmean said she’s still concerned it might happen. She said she doesn’t know how many will be willing to return as more pandemic restrictions are lifted.
Jolenne Baker-Robison, the CASA office’s advocate coordinator, has served as an advocate since July 2019. She said she was drawn to volunteering for the organization because she spent time in foster care when she was in high school.
“It was something that never left me,” she said.
People interested in volunteering as advocates should think about why they want to do it, as the time commitment “can be very heavy,” Baker-Robison said.
But the reward makes it worth it, she added, as she likes connecting with children and showing them “there are better ways to live.”
She also said her goal as an advocate is to show the children they can trust people because “that’s not always in their home life.”
People interesting in volunteering can apply online at casaeci.org or call the office at (217) 348-0599.
Advocates have to be 21 years old or older and be willing to go through a background check, she said.
They take part in 30 hours of training and do courtroom observations before being sworn in and assigned to cases.
Carmean said new advocates will be able to choose to work with cases in either Coles or Cumberland counties.
An advocate is assigned to one case at a time but can choose based on the number and ages of the children and “what’s best for them based on the advocacy they can provide,” she said.