Watch now: CASA seeks volunteer advocates in Coles, Cumberland counties

People interested in volunteering as advocates should think about why they want to do it, as the time commitment “can be very heavy,” Baker-Robison said.

But the reward makes it worth it, she added, as she likes connecting with children and showing them “there are better ways to live.”

She also said her goal as an advocate is to show the children they can trust people because “that’s not always in their home life.”

People interesting in volunteering can apply online at casaeci.org or call the office at (217) 348-0599.

Advocates have to be 21 years old or older and be willing to go through a background check, she said.

They take part in 30 hours of training and do courtroom observations before being sworn in and assigned to cases.

Carmean said new advocates will be able to choose to work with cases in either Coles or Cumberland counties.

An advocate is assigned to one case at a time but can choose based on the number and ages of the children and “what’s best for them based on the advocacy they can provide,” she said.

