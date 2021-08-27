Watch now: Charleston protestors call for higher bonds on violent criminals

CHARLESTON — Concerned community members pushed tensions and questions over cash bail to the forefront Friday afternoon as they protested outside the Coles County Courthouse in Charleston.

Members of the new organization Justice in Coles County were motivated by several instances when violent offenders were released on cash bail — usually for small amounts of cash.

Among them was Teresa Grammer, who came to the protest on behalf of her friend who she said was murdered while she was pregnant in a drug-induced homicide.

Grammer was upset that the alleged killer was freed after posting $5,000 as he awaited trial.

“Since this is a very serious crime, I feel that it was a paltry amount to allow him to walk free,” said Grammer.

Meanwhile, other issues rose, including the prioritizing of orders of protection, warrants for dangerous criminals, and more.

“Law enforcement needs to enforce the laws and I don't feel like they're doing that,” said organization leader Jodee Gravil. “Also, I think our state's attorney that we elected needs to do his job that we elected him for, and that's to protect the citizens.”

“I know it's everywhere, it's not just in Coles County,” said Alex Walker, who attended the protest. “But we need more people to stand up in Coles County.”

In Illinois, cash bail will be eliminated in 2023 under the criminal justice equity law signed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker in February. This means that offenders will either be able to walk free or they will be jailed as they await trial.

The intention is to release those arrested for non-violent offences while removing the possibility of freeing those who committed more violent crimes.

This act was created to combat racial and class-based disparities in the criminal justice system.

According to Coles County State’s Attorney Jesse Danley, who oversees bond hearings, this actually did not help the situation because it further complicates the jobs of criminal justice workers.

“When it comes to identification and racial equality, we always need to be the cutting edge and be considerate of that, but there were many changes to the criminal justice system that were, just from a prosecutor’s standpoint, it made our job extremely harder and took some of the tools out of our belt,” said Danley.

Each bond hearing is different based on the individual in question, said Danley. They rely on a combination of different factors including prior offenses, whether or not they have made it to court dates, and more.

The bond hearing must also be set within the first 48 hours after the suspect has been arrested, said Danley. The judges must make decisions based on all the information they have at that point in time.

Danley says he is sympathetic to those who would like to see changes in the community.

“My door is always open,” said Danley. “A dialogue needs to be had, and an education as to what the law that I have to follow everyday is, but also consideration of how this is affecting people in their communities in their households. I think that's relevant and I'm always happy to listen to people that have constructive criticism about what we do here.”

Danley also urges the community to call on their legislators, who can impact the changes of the laws that are in place.

