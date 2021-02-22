Watch now: Coles County law enforcement voices concerns on newly signed criminal justice reform law

CHARLESTON — Law enforcement leaders in Coles County have voiced concerns regarding the criminal justice reform bill that Gov. J.B. Pritzker singed into law on Monday.

Both Charleston Police Chief Chad Reed and Coles County Chief Deputy Tyler Heleine said they are particularly concerned about a provision that limits law enforcement to just issuing citations in most cases of criminal trespass. Heleine said that law enforcement, technically, would not be able to make the person who is trespassing leave in those instances.

"That concerns me for law enforcement and concerns me for our citizens," Heleine said. Reed added that he worries citizens might take action on their own to remove trespassers, which could create dangerous situations.

Reed said he also takes issue with a provision that would not allow officers to view their body camera footage before they write their reports. He said writing reports based just on their memory would be challenging and he does not understand why the new law would not allow for the most accurate reporting possible.