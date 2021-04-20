Watch now: Coles County leaders hope Floyd tragedy leads to positive change

Reed said law enforcement, like all professions, should be constantly looking for ways to improve. He said agencies should continue to seek out the best training, upgrade their equipment, and ensure that their policies are up to the best standards of practice.

"Recruiting has been tough recently. We normally have 25-30 candidates test for us annually. This year we have 12," Reed said. "Our recruiting efforts have been diminished due to COVID, but normally we recruit heavily on social media, on college campuses, etc. We strive to hire the best candidate based on ability and potential and not on race or gender."

Chief Sam Gaines said Mattoon Police Department is well respected in the community. He said they conduct business in accordance with state and federal laws. Should those laws change, Gaines said they will adjust and follow the new ones. Should a concern ever be raised with how the department conducts itself, Gaines said he would immediately address the issue.

Regarding diversity within the police force, Gaines said they advertise openings to all. He said those who apply are tested by an outside agency, IO Solutions, and are are interviewed and ranked by the Mattoon fire and police board.

"After that we hire down the list from top to bottom. We want the best applicant, regardless of race," Gaines said.

Dave Fopay Reporter Dave Fopay is a reporter for the JG-TC who covers Coles County, the local court system, Charleston schools and more.