Watch now: Coles County officials say sex offender registry can be benefit

CHARLESTON — With convicted sex offenders required to register their addresses with police on a regular basis, there are ways the registry can help that might not first come to mind, Tony West says.
The veteran Charleston police detective has been his department’s registry compliance officer for about 10 years, though other officers do compliance checks as well.
West said the registry can lead to tips from the public about offenders not living at their registered addresses. But he also said he once found an offender not in compliance because of a piece of mail that was returned.
West said he mails registered offenders reminders to pay their annual $100 registration fee. After one was returned, he checked at the registered address and was told the offender “hadn’t lived there day one,” he said.
“I’m going to take it wherever it comes from,” West said of assistance in finding offenders who aren’t in compliance.
There’s another sex offender who’s now in prison because the registry helped lead to tips that he was sending “inappropriate” conversations and photos to young girls through social media, West also said.
In both those situations, tips and other information from the public helped lead to the arrests, he said. Sex offender registration information for Illinois communities is available on the Illinois State Police website and people can check for themselves, he said.
“I think it’s been more for the general public,” West said.
The database is the product of the 1986 Habitual Child Sex Offender Registration Act, which mandates registration for second or subsequent sex offense (including attempts) with victims under 18.
It was established and is still run by the Illinois State Police. This first registry was only for law enforcement use, and included people who were released from state custody and had been convicted of criminal sexual assault, aggravated criminal sexual assault, criminal sexual abuse or aggravated criminal sexual abuse. Since then, the General Assembly has amended the registry nearly 25 times, each time adding new offenses or requirements.
There are typically about 35 people registered in Charleston but there are about 40 now, West also said. He said he tries to conduct in-person checks with each offender three times each year and most of the times they’re in compliance.
Computer mapping systems are a “godsend,” West said. They ended the need to physically measure an offender’s address’ distance from a school, park or day care.
Offenders are not legally allowed to live within 500 feet of those locations. West said it can be a problem for the offenders to find places to live, more so now as they’re not allowed in government housing or at many mobile home parks.
West said he hasn’t seen any effects from social isolation or other factors related to the coronavirus pandemic. The Illinois State Police sex offender registration website includes a warning that an issue related to the virus can't be used as an excuse to not maintain registration, he added.
Also, offenders can register a second address if it’s a location they might stay at three or more days in a calendar year.
West said he also encourages offenders to contact him if they have questions about their registration.
“The bottom line is I work with them as long as they work with me,” he said. “The only way they can prove they’re doing what needs to be done is to reach out.”
Not surprisingly, offenders sometimes face harassment and other difficulties such as problems finding work, West also said. But he tells them they can find jobs and places to live if they work at it.
“I tell them you’ve got to expect this,” he said. “You can overcome them. It’s like anything else. How much do you want it?”
Jason Cobb said he’s found that most sex offenders comply with their registration requirements, but there are certainly exceptions.
The Mattoon police captain who heads up the department’s offender compliance team said it’s gone as far as an offender “repeatedly” using social media accounts with false names.
Another offender, now in prison, used social media to contact 32 juveniles, and those were examples of how tips from the community led to arrests, Cobb said.
Generally, offenders not in compliance “chose not to care” and “simply aren’t registering,” he said.
The Mattoon police compliance team uses six officers on a rotating basis and they try to check on offenders at least every three months or so.
Cobb said offenders also sometimes contact the officers with questions, such as whether they’re allowed to attend certain events where children might be present.
“We also give them guidance,” he said.
The number of offenders in Mattoon has increased from its previous average of about 50 to around 90 more recently, Cobb also said. He said he hasn’t seen any effect from the coronavirus pandemic on registration, compliance or sex offenses.
The registry is a benefit to the public as well as police, Cobb added, and he’s heard from some who say they check it regularly.
“Some people have told me they use it to determine a neighborhood they want to live in,” he said. “Having the information available to everyone keeps everyone informed.”
Meanwhile, they won’t go hungry, but they won’t get a place to sleep if registered sex offenders turn to the Mattoon homeless shelter.
That’s all that can be done for registered sex offenders who approach the Haven shelter, facility Executive Director Chris Davis said.
Being a registered sex offender is one of the three reasons the shelter won’t allow someone to stay there, Davis said.
The others are if there’s an active arrest warrant for the person or if they’re on parole after serving prison time. The Mattoon Police Department conducts the background checks for the shelter.
Davis said he knows there are “not many places” that allow homeless sex offenders but the shelter’s housed as many as seven children at a time so “we definitely won’t.”
The Haven will offer food to go for registered sex offenders, and they aren’t limited to just one meal, Davis also said.
“We’re not going to turn away someone if they’re hungry,” he said.
It’s not often that the facility has to deny shelter to a registered sex offender, Davis also said. He said he thinks it’s happened about four times in the 1½ years he’s been the facility’s director.
“There’s not an easy solution” for providing shelter for homeless sex offenders, he also said. The Haven has tried to work with other agencies but most others don’t allow the offenders, either.
“It’s a tough situation but we have to keep people safe here,” he said.
Also, when working with child sex crime victims, it’s good to tell their parents how they can try to keep track of the offender.
But Robyn Carr also said the offender registry is generally made up of offenders who are in compliance.
“It’s a double-edge sword,” said the senior forensic interviewer with the Children’s Advocacy Center in Charleston. “It can give a false sense of security.”
The center assists police in interviewing children, whether they’re victims of a sex offense or other crime or a witness to a crime against someone else.
Staff at the center do explain to victims’ parents how to use the registry but it’s not a key part of their approach, Carr said.
“We’re trying to look at each case with new eyes,” she said.
