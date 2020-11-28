Watch now: Coles County officials say sex offender registry can be benefit

Davis said he knows there are “not many places” that allow homeless sex offenders but the shelter’s housed as many as seven children at a time so “we definitely won’t.”

The Haven will offer food to go for registered sex offenders, and they aren’t limited to just one meal, Davis also said.

“We’re not going to turn away someone if they’re hungry,” he said.

It’s not often that the facility has to deny shelter to a registered sex offender, Davis also said. He said he thinks it’s happened about four times in the 1½ years he’s been the facility’s director.

“There’s not an easy solution” for providing shelter for homeless sex offenders, he also said. The Haven has tried to work with other agencies but most others don’t allow the offenders, either.

“It’s a tough situation but we have to keep people safe here,” he said.

Also, when working with child sex crime victims, it’s good to tell their parents how they can try to keep track of the offender.

But Robyn Carr also said the offender registry is generally made up of offenders who are in compliance.