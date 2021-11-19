Watch now: Coles County residents watch for, react to Rittenhouse verdict

CHARLESTON — While opinions vary on the Kyle Rittenhouse murder trial and its outcome, attorney Paul Wieck of Charleston said prosecutors made the right decision in filing charges so that a jury could hear the case.

"If the prosecutors had opted not to pursue this case, they would be substituting their own judgment as opposed to putting it out there for the public's judgment," Wieck said. "What they did is they did not substitute their judgement for a Wisconsin jury's judgment."

Rittenhouse, who was 17 at the time, shot three men, killing two of them, with an AR-15-style rifle during a chaotic protest against police brutality in Kenosha last year. A jury deliberated about 3½ days before finding Rittenhouse not guilty on Friday of five felony charges, including a murder charge that could have carried a sentence of life in prison.

Many Coles County residents, including Wieck, had been watching the case and awaiting the outcome. He said he was glad to see the prosecutors do their job by presenting what evidence they had to a jury in a high pressure case that involved deaths and a volatile situation.

"This is the way the jury system is supposed to work, whether you agree or disagree with the determination," Wieck said. He added that, beyond the court case, there are some firearm safety issues that could be debated in the long term about how a 17-year-old with a AR-15-style rifle might make different decision on where and how to use this weapon than a mature adult.

U.S. Rep. Mary Miller, R-Oakland, in a tweet about the verdict said: “Justice has prevailed for Kyle Rittenhouse in America, we have trial by jury. Not by the media. Not by Hollywood celebrities. And definitely not by liberal blue checkmarks on Twitter. Americans have a Second Amendment right to self-defense, and we will never surrender it.”

Alex Walker of Mattoon, who has worked as a consultant and staff member with various Republican campaigns in Illinois, said he too had been following the Rittenhouse case and believes that the jury's decision was right. Walker said what happened that night in Kenosha was unfortunate, but he feels the evidence showed that he was acting in self defense while being attacked.

"It looked like the jury took the time and looked at all the evidence. I think they took it very seriously and they reached the right verdict," Walker said, adding that he knows there are those among his extended family and friends who disagree.

"I'm sure there are a lot of upset people and I get that. It's unfortunate anyone was killed that night. I feel sorry for them and their families."

Eastern Illinois University's campus was one of the venues in Coles County where Black Lives Matter peacefully marched for racial justice issues in summer 2020. Eastern spokesman Joshua Reinhart said he has not heard of any events being planned on or near campus in response to the Rittenhouse verdict, but noted that most students will be off campus for the upcoming Thanksgiving break next week.

Charleston Police Chief Chad Reed said they had extra officers on standby if needed in preparation for the Rittenhouse verdict, but they and other law enforcement agencies in Coles County had not heard of any marches or protests in the works.

Reed said the Charleston Police Department and the other agencies gained valuable experience pooling their limited manpower together in 2020 to staff the large marches in Charleston and Mattoon. He said they are ready to assist each other again for such events if needed.

"We are always happy to have additional officers available to us," Reed said.

Contact Rob Stroud at 217-238-6861.

