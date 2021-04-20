Watch now: Eastern Illinois University student group calls for 'alliances' after Chauvin verdict

In a statement Eastern Illinois University provided, university Black Student Union President Brittany Britton said the "first priority" was to ensure EIU students' safety and security.

"We hope that justice will prevail," Britton said. "Above all, we hope that other organizations will use this opportunity to form alliances in good faith and help Black voices be heard."

Mattoon area resident Taneya Higginbotham, who recently founded The RealiTea ProjecT to further discussions and actions on racial injustice and racial equity, said the trial is something that the local community and the nation experienced together in real time.

"My heart was beating just wondering with anticipation what is going to come out of this," Higginbotham said. She added that the trial could have ramifications ranging from what children talk about on school on Wednesday to how the judicial system will handle such cases in the future.

Higginbotham said the verdict is a victory for the Black community after many setbacks and provides justice for Floyd's family, but added that her "heart goes out" to Chauvin's family. She said she will pray for healing and relief for everyone involved with the case.

"No one's lives who were affected by this case are ever going to be the same," Higginbotham said.