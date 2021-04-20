Watch now: Eastern Illinois University student group calls for 'alliances' after Chauvin verdict

MINNEAPOLIS — As the sounds of cheers rose outside the courtroom, a jury late Tuesday afternoon convicted Derek Chauvin's of 2nd degree murder in the death of George Floyd.
Chauvin, 45, was convicted on all counts: not only 2nd degree murder but also third degree murder and and second degree manslaughter.
The judge immediately revoked Chauvin's bail and he was remanded to jail in handcuffs.
Chauvin, 45, was charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, all of which required the jury to conclude that his actions were a “substantial causal factor” in Floyd’s death and that his use of force was unreasonable.
Coles County law enforcement agencies indicated before the verdict was announced that they worked together to make sure they were ready for any reaction. Gov. J.B. Pritzker activated the Illinois National Guard Monday.
In a statement Eastern Illinois University provided, university Black Student Union President Brittany Britton said the "first priority" was to ensure EIU students' safety and security.
"We hope that justice will prevail," Britton said. "Above all, we hope that other organizations will use this opportunity to form alliances in good faith and help Black voices be heard."
Mattoon area resident Taneya Higginbotham, who recently founded The RealiTea ProjecT to further discussions and actions on racial injustice and racial equity, said the trial is something that the local community and the nation experienced together in real time.
"My heart was beating just wondering with anticipation what is going to come out of this," Higginbotham said. She added that the trial could have ramifications ranging from what children talk about on school on Wednesday to how the judicial system will handle such cases in the future.
Higginbotham said the verdict is a victory for the Black community after many setbacks and provides justice for Floyd's family, but added that her "heart goes out" to Chauvin's family. She said she will pray for healing and relief for everyone involved with the case.
"No one's lives who were affected by this case are ever going to be the same," Higginbotham said.
For the next step, Higginbotham said she hopes the community and the nation can grow from this experience. She said this moment in time can provide an opportunity for the community to come together to address issues of racial injustice in the Mattoon area. She added that the RealiTea ProjecT plans to hold virtual panel discussion on these issues May 7.
Floyd's death in May prompted demonstrations across the country. There were peaceful protests in Coles County but no reports of rioting or other violence.
In Chicago, Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Tuesday said the city is prepared to arrest and prosecute any potential looters or rioters.
“Don’t test us. Don’t test us. We are ready. We are prepared, and we are ready to arrest and bring to prosecution anyone who would dare try to take the dreams of our small businesses by looting,” Lightfoot said after being asked about the city’s preparedness for potential unrest following a verdict the trial. “Don’t test us, because we are ready.”
Deliberations started Monday
The jury of six white people and six people who are Black or multiracial started deliberations Monday. The most serious charge carries up to 40 years in prison.
“Use your common sense. Believe your eyes. What you saw, you saw,” prosecutor Steve Schleicher said in closing arguments, referring to the bystander video of Floyd pinned to the pavement with Chauvin's knee on or close to his neck for up to 9 minutes, 29 seconds, as onlookers yelled at the officer to get off.
The defense said that the now-fired white officer acted reasonably and that the 46-year-old Floyd died of a heart condition and illegal drug use.
With the case drawing to a close, some stores were boarded up in Minneapolis. The courthouse was ringed with concrete barriers and razor wire, and National Guard troops were on patrol. Floyd's death set off protests last spring in the city and across the U.S. that sometimes turned violent.
The city has also been on edge in recent days over the deadly police shooting of a 20-year-old Black man, Daunte Wright, in a nearby suburb on April 11.
About 300 protesters marched in the streets outside the courthouse shortly after the jury got the case, lining up behind a banner reading, “Justice 4 George Floyd & all stolen lives. The world is watching.”
Interviewed before the verdict was announced, Coles County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Tyler Heleine said the case led to a movement for police reform "around the world." He said the sheriff's office is always checking its policies and procedures to ensure they're in line with current use-of-force guidelines.
"We, like all law enforcement, will continue to adapt," Heleine said. "I believe we will continue to see changes around the world regarding policing."
Heleine said he hopes the case leads to an open dialogue between law enforcement agencies and lawmakers to come up with solutions.
"I believed with an open dialogue it allows for transparency between all involved and often will lead to better solutions," Heleine said.
Charleston Police Department Chief Chad Reed said the George Floyd case caused a push for police reform bills across the country and brought about policy changes, many of which have been in place for years at the department.
"Despite the riots, looting, and calls to defund and abolish the police in the larger cities, here locally we received an outpouring of support from our community," Reed said. "Our officers are passionate about providing professional police services to our residents and will continue to do so."
Reed said law enforcement, like all professions, should be constantly looking for ways to improve. He said agencies should continue to seek out the best training, upgrade their equipment, and ensure that their policies are up to the best standards of practice.
"Recruiting has been tough recently. We normally have 25-30 candidates test for us annually. This year we have 12," Reed said. "Our recruiting efforts have been diminished due to COVID, but normally we recruit heavily on social media, on college campuses, etc. We strive to hire the best candidate based on ability and potential and not on race or gender."
Chief Sam Gaines said Mattoon Police Department is well respected in the community. He said they conduct business in accordance with state and federal laws. Should those laws change, Gaines said they will adjust and follow the new ones. Should a concern ever be raised with how the department conducts itself, Gaines said he would immediately address the issue.
Regarding diversity within the police force, Gaines said they advertise openings to all. He said those who apply are tested by an outside agency, IO Solutions, and are are interviewed and ranked by the Mattoon fire and police board.
"After that we hire down the list from top to bottom. We want the best applicant, regardless of race," Gaines said.