Watch now: Mattoon school shooter arrested for failing to report address change

CHARLESTON — Josiah Lyons, who pleaded guilty to the Sept. 20, 2017, shooting at Mattoon High School, has been charged with failing to register a change of address.

Mattoon police in a statement said Lyons was arrested at 3:45 p.m. Tuesday at the police department for failure to register a change of address as a violent offender.

The offense alleges that Lyons, 19, failed to register his change of address from Toledo to Mattoon with law enforcement.

Lyons is identified as a violent offender through the state of Illinois as the result of a 2018 conviction for aggravated battery/discharge of firearm which requires him to register his address.

In 2018, Lyons, then 15, admitted to a juvenile court petition, the equivalent of a guilty plea, to the charge against him in connection with the shooting in the Mattoon High School cafeteria.

According court testimony during the original case from Lawrence Jeckel, the psychiatrist who examined Lyons and diagnosed a defiance disorder and other conditions, the teen took a handgun from his father's gun safe and took it to school on the morning of Sept. 20, 2017.

He'd fought or quarreled with a fellow student, reaching a point that he decided he wanted to "shoot her in the head,” Jeckel testified. And when he couldn't find her, he decided to "go down shooting."

High school teacher Angela McQueen began to subdue Lyons at nearly the same time as he fired the gun and the shot hit and injured another student, according to accounts.

Jeckel said Lyons' actions were partly because of "perceived bullying" but he also acted as a bully himself.

It was stated at the time of his sentencing that if Lyons commits another crime or violates terms of his juvenile sentence, he could be sentenced to serve up to 25 years in an adult prison.

Speaking in 2018, the then Coles County State's Attorney Brian Bower had said: "My office can file a petition to revoke or a petition to impose the adult sentence. "(Lyons) has the control. If he can comport his behavior, he can be done with this."

This dual sentencing approach was taken because the case's judge made an adult sentence possible if Lyons commits another crime or violates terms of his juvenile sentence.

A formal charge was filed Wednesday in Coles County Circuit Court. Lyons bail has been set at $25,000, meaning he must post a bond of $2,500 to be released from custody.

As a condition of his bond, Lyons was ordered to have no contact with Coles County school/facilities or universities.

Lyons is scheduled to make his first court appearance with counsel on Jan 3.

