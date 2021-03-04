Wisconsin man admits to burglarizing Mattoon gas station

CHARLESTON — A Wisconsin man who police say decided to break into a Mattoon gas station on his way home was ordered to pay more than $2,100 in restitution for damage and stolen merchandise.
Bryon D. Moton, 35, with a Milwaukee address on record, pleaded guilty to a burglary charge in connection with the Sept. 20 break-in.
Case records say police found Moton at the Phillips 66 station at 4920 Lake Land Blvd., and he admitted to breaking a window and taking a large quantity of cigarettes.
The restitution was one of the terms of the two-year probation sentence he received. The sentence also included a substance abuse evaluation and a requirement that Moton not return to the gas station.
Coles County Circuit Judge Mitchell Shick accepted a plea agreement in the case that State’s Attorney Jesse Danley and Public Defender Anthony Ortega recommended.