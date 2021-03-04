 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wisconsin man admits to burglarizing Mattoon gas station
0 comments
top story

Wisconsin man admits to burglarizing Mattoon gas station

{{featured_button_text}}

CHARLESTON — A Wisconsin man who police say decided to break into a Mattoon gas station on his way home was ordered to pay more than $2,100 in restitution for damage and stolen merchandise.

Bryon D. Moton, 35, with a Milwaukee address on record, pleaded guilty to a burglary charge in connection with the Sept. 20 break-in.

Charleston continues work toward Community Drive project

Case records say police found Moton at the Phillips 66 station at 4920 Lake Land Blvd., and he admitted to breaking a window and taking a large quantity of cigarettes.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The restitution was one of the terms of the two-year probation sentence he received. The sentence also included a substance abuse evaluation and a requirement that Moton not return to the gas station.

Company withdraws application for Charleston gas station rezoning request

Coles County Circuit Judge Mitchell Shick accepted a plea agreement in the case that State’s Attorney Jesse Danley and Public Defender Anthony Ortega recommended.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Dr. Fauci Issues Warning to States Easing COVID-19 Restrictions

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dave Fopay is a reporter for the JG-TC who covers Coles County, the local court system, Charleston schools and more.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News