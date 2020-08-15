Woman admits have drugs found after theft at Mattoon Walmart

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHARLESTON — A woman has a chance for no record of a conviction with her guilty plea to charge accusing her of having drugs when she was arrested for stealing from the Mattoon Walmart.

Renee L. Nodine, 38, whose address on record is in Bethany, pleaded guilty to a methamphetamine possession charge accusing her of having the drug on Oct. 15.

Nodine was sentenced to two years of what’s called first offender probation, which allows for no record of a conviction if completed successfully.

Charges accusing her of also having prescription medications and of the theft from the store were dismissed.

Probation terms included a evaluation for substance abuse treatment, payment of about $140 in restitution and a requirement that she not return to the Mattoon or Charleston Walmart.

Coles County Circuit Judge James Glenn accepted a plea agreement that State’s Attorney Jesse Danley and defense attorney Todd Reardon Jr. recommended.

