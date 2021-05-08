Woman admits having drugs, gun found in vehicle search on I-57

CHARLESTON — A Michigan woman was placed on probation when she admitted to having drugs and a gun found in her vehicle during a traffic stop.

Taylor B. Martin, 25, for whom records show an address in Lansing, Michigan, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance and firearms possession in connection with the Sept. 19 stop on Interstate 57 near Mattoon.

With the agreement reached in her case, Martin was placed on probation for two years. The sentence for the drug offense was first offender probation, so she can avoid a record of a conviction if she completes it successfully.

Terms of Martin's probation included an evaluation to determine substance abuse treatment needed and a requirement that she follow its recommendation.