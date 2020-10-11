 Skip to main content
Woman admits to role in theft from Charleston business
Woman admits to role in theft from Charleston business

CHARLESTON — A woman was ordered to pay a share of restitution when she admitted to a role in stealing equipment from a Charleston lawn care business.

Tabatha L. Munds, 24, whose address on record is in Paris, pleaded guilty to a theft charge in connection with the Aug. 23, 2019, theft of a trailer containing the equipment.

Payment of a share of restitution was one of the terms of the 2½-year probation sentence Munds received.

Case records indicate that police used witness accounts and security video to find that a truck used to steal the trailer was registered to Munds. Two men were also seen in the video but Munds wouldn’t identify them, the records say, though they were arrested later.

Coles County Circuit Judge James Glenn sentenced Munds based on a plea agreement that Assistant State’s Attorney Sarah Hocking and defense attorney Todd Reardon Jr. recommended.

Also charged with the theft and with pending cases are Brian D. Nicholson, 36, for whom records show a Paris address, and Charles J. Richey, 41, whose address on record is in Marshall.

 

