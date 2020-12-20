 Skip to main content
Woman gets prison for theft from Mattoon store
Woman gets prison for theft from Mattoon store

CHARLESTON — A woman serving prison time for a stolen vehicle conviction received another prison sentence when she admitted stealing merchandise from the Mattoon Walmart last year.

Courtney L. Ray, 25, of Decatur, pleaded guilty to a retail theft charge that accused her of taking numerous Halloween decorations from the store on Sept. 21, 2019.

Courtney Ray

Courtney Ray received a prison sentence for stealing merchandise from the Mattoon Walmart.

The charge was a felony because of the value of the stolen items. Ray received a three-year prison sentence and was also ordered to pay nearly $770 in restitution.

With the agreement in the case, the prison sentence will run at the same time as a seven-year term she received in February for a Randolph County stolen vehicle conviction.

Coles County Circuit Judge James Glenn sentenced Ray based on the terms of a plea agreement that State’s Attorney Jesse Danley and Assistant Public Defender Stephanie Corum recommended.

