Woman gets prison in Coles County meth case

Espeland, 41, of Urbana, also faces a methamphetamine conspiracy charge in Coles County and his case is still pending.

Brown, 42, of Philo, pleaded guilty to the federal charge against her earlier this month and is scheduled for sentencing on March 9.

The conviction could result in up to a life sentence in prison, the U.S. Attorney's Office indicated at the time of the arrests.

Brown was originally charged in Coles County but that case was dismissed in favor of the federal prosecution.

Records in the cases say police found nearly 6 ounces of methamphetamine in Brown's possession following a traffic stop that took place just before her scheduled meeting with the other suspects.

The records say the investigation began when officers with the Mattoon-based East Central Illinois Task Force drug investigation unit received information about Brown's plans to go to Ashmore for the sale.

Task Force officers and Coles County sheriff's deputies located and stopped Brown's vehicle near Ashmore, according to the records.