Woman gets prison in Coles County meth case
Woman gets prison in Coles County meth case

CHARLESTON — A woman received prison time when she admitted to a role in a methamphetamine transaction that also led to federal charges against another suspect.

Lisa M. Milligan pleaded guilty to methamphetamine possession charge filed against her in Coles County Circuit Court in connection with her and others' arrest on June 23 in Ashmore.

Case records indicate that she and John B. Espeland traveled to Ashmore to receive methamphetamine from Angela F. Brown, the suspect who now faces the federal charge.

With the agreement reached in her case, Milligan, 50, of Charleston, was sentence to prison for 4 1/2 years for the conviction that could have brought a three- to seven-year prison term.

Also, a methamphetamine conspiracy charge that would have required a prison sentence of six to 30 years was dismissed.

Coles County Circuit Judge James Glenn also recommended Milligan for a substance abuse treatment program while in prison. The judge imposed the sentence by accepting the terms of a plea agreement that State's Attorney Jesse Danley and Assistant Public Defender Stephanie Corum recommended.

Espeland, 41, of Urbana, also faces a methamphetamine conspiracy charge in Coles County and his case is still pending.

Brown, 42, of Philo, pleaded guilty to the federal charge against her earlier this month and is scheduled for sentencing on March 9.

The conviction could result in up to a life sentence in prison, the U.S. Attorney's Office indicated at the time of the arrests.

Brown was originally charged in Coles County but that case was dismissed in favor of the federal prosecution.

Records in the cases say police found nearly 6 ounces of methamphetamine in Brown's possession following a traffic stop that took place just before her scheduled meeting with the other suspects.

The records say the investigation began when officers with the Mattoon-based East Central Illinois Task Force drug investigation unit received information about Brown's plans to go to Ashmore for the sale.

Task Force officers and Coles County sheriff's deputies located and stopped Brown's vehicle near Ashmore, according to the records.

The Charleston Police Department's K-9 unit was used to search the vehicle, and the dog alerted and led to the discovery of the methamphetamine, the records say.

Brown then told officers she was en route to Ashmore to meet a man and a woman, later identified as Espland and Milligan, to conduct the sale, according to the records.

They said Espland and Milligan were located in a vehicle parked outside the Ashmore residence that Brown said was their planned meeting location.

They had about $5,000 in cash in their possession, according to the records. The records say Espland refused to answer police questions.

However, they say Milligan told officers she arranged the purchases for Espland and her cellphone records showed messages making those arrangements.

