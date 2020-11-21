Woman gets prison time for Coles County methamphetamine conviction

CHARLESTON — A woman serving a prison term for a methamphetamine conviction from Douglas County had time added to her sentence when she admitted also having the drug in Coles County.
Priscilla A. Martinez, 31, for whom records show an address in Romeoville in the Chicago area, pleaded guilty to a charge accusing her of having methamphetamine found during a traffic stop near Coles County Memorial Airport on Feb. 6.
With the agreement reached, other charges were dismissed and Martinez was sentenced to a year in prison.
That was ordered to run consecutively to the three-year sentence she received last month in Douglas County, when she admitted having methamphetamine there on June 13.
The dismissed charges included possession of a controlled substance that accused her of having heroin found during a traffic stop in Charleston on Jan. 4.
Also dismissed was a methamphetamine possession charge accusing Martinez of also having the drug in Charleston on Feb. 29.
Coles County Circuit Judge James Glenn imposed the sentence, accepting the terms of a plea agreement that Assistant State’s Attorney Nathanael Harsy and Public Defender Anthony Ortega recommended.
The man who reports indicate was driving the vehicle during the Feb. 6 traffic stop was charged with driving while license revoked.
Bradley J. Hildebrand, 20, whose address is on record is in Chicago, didn’t appear at a court hearing in August and remains at-large.
