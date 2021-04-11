Woman gets probation for fleeing from police in Mattoon

CHARLESTON — A Champaign County woman was sentenced to probation when she admitted to leading Mattoon police on a high-speed chase.

Jamie Mullins, 30, whose address on record is in Dewey, pleaded guilty to a charge of aggravated fleeing and attempting to elude police, a felony offense.

With the agreement reached in her case, she was placed on probation for two years.

Mullins was accused of driving at least 21 mph over the speed limit while attempting to get away from Mattoon officers on June 28, 2019.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The terms of her probation sentence included an evaluation to determine substance abuse treatment needed and a requirement that she follow the evaluation's recommendations.

A traffic citation for driving with a suspended license was dismissed.